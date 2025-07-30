The restaurant "Zum Steinbock" is closing - now the inventory is up for sale. Google Street View

In the Valais village of Baltschieder, "Zum Steinbock" is the last pub to close. The operators want to salvage what they can by selling it off.

The operators of the "Zum Steinbock" restaurant are now selling off the inventory in a two-day sale.

The Valais municipality of Baltschieder has lost its last village pub. The "Zum Steinbock" restaurant has closed for good, as reported by the "Walliser Bote " newspaper.

The doors were locked for the last time on Friday. The entire inventory of the pub is now to be sold off in a two-day sale. "We invested a lot ourselves - now we want to recoup at least some of the money", says Simon Lombris, who ran the restaurant together with Deborah Heinzmann, to the newspaper.

The trained chef and manager opened his pub for a few hours on Tuesday - as a sales area. Interested parties can also drop by again on Wednesday. Many items, such as wine glasses and cutlery, have already been sold.

"Come and have a look"

Nevertheless, there is still a lot left, especially decorative items and table linen. "There are still lots of things left, so come by," Lombris is quoted as saying by the "Walliser Zeitung" newspaper.

The decision to close the shop was made in spring. "People are simply missing," says Lombris. The classic guests - older regulars - are no longer there, and the younger generation is hardly attracted to pubs.

Initially, the couple had hoped that a restaurateur would take over the entire inventory - but that turned out to be wishful thinking. This leaves mainly private individuals as potential buyers.

