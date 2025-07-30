  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Zum Steinbock" closes down Valais village loses its last pub - landlord and landlady are now selling everything

Dominik Müller

30.7.2025

The restaurant "Zum Steinbock" is closing - now the inventory is up for sale.
The restaurant "Zum Steinbock" is closing - now the inventory is up for sale.
Google Street View

In the Valais village of Baltschieder, "Zum Steinbock" is the last pub to close. The operators want to salvage what they can by selling it off.

30.07.2025, 19:41

30.07.2025, 19:42

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The only village pub in Baltschieder VS has closed for good.
  • The operators of the "Zum Steinbock" restaurant are now selling off the inventory in a two-day sale.
  • The main reason for the closure is the lack of customers, in particular the absence of older regulars.
Show more

The Valais municipality of Baltschieder has lost its last village pub. The "Zum Steinbock" restaurant has closed for good, as reported by the "Walliser Bote " newspaper.

The doors were locked for the last time on Friday. The entire inventory of the pub is now to be sold off in a two-day sale. "We invested a lot ourselves - now we want to recoup at least some of the money", says Simon Lombris, who ran the restaurant together with Deborah Heinzmann, to the newspaper.

The trained chef and manager opened his pub for a few hours on Tuesday - as a sales area. Interested parties can also drop by again on Wednesday. Many items, such as wine glasses and cutlery, have already been sold.

"Come and have a look"

Nevertheless, there is still a lot left, especially decorative items and table linen. "There are still lots of things left, so come by," Lombris is quoted as saying by the "Walliser Zeitung" newspaper.

The decision to close the shop was made in spring. "People are simply missing," says Lombris. The classic guests - older regulars - are no longer there, and the younger generation is hardly attracted to pubs.

Initially, the couple had hoped that a restaurateur would take over the entire inventory - but that turned out to be wishful thinking. This leaves mainly private individuals as potential buyers.

Video on the topic

More on the topic

The municipality is now taking action. Pushy waiters harass tourists on Lake Garda

The municipality is now taking actionPushy waiters harass tourists on Lake Garda

Right on the Swiss border. This city is a better version of Paris

Right on the Swiss borderThis city is a better version of Paris

Zurich-Schaffhausen railroad line. Displeasure in German community over SBB expansion plans

Zurich-Schaffhausen railroad lineDispleasure in German community over SBB expansion plans