The school in the municipality of Raron has to close. Gemeinde Raron

The school in the Valais village of St. German is to close at the end of the school year. The reason is not a lack of pupils, but a shortage of teachers: In the village, the decision is causing great emotion and concern for the future.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The elementary school in the Valais village of St. German will be closed at the end of the school year after no teacher could be found despite more than 20 applications.

The school had previously operated with a mixed class together with Raron, but after the retirement of the long-serving teacher and another resignation, the position remained vacant.

The decision has caused great concern in the village of around 300 inhabitants, as many fear that the village's attractiveness and public transport services could suffer without a school. Show more

The news came as a surprise to the village of St. German: at the beginning of the week, the municipal council of Raron invited people to an information event about the future of the school at short notice - without revealing any further details, as reported by the "Walliser Bote " newspaper.

The media were excluded from the event, and a tense atmosphere quickly spread in the village. Now it is clear: the school in St. German will be closed at the end of this school year. This was confirmed by the municipality of Raron on request. For many in the village, this probably means the end of the school for good.

However, the school has actually functioned well in recent years. St. German was still able to run one class at a time, but only thanks to a joint model with Raron. As the village alone has too few children - there are currently just under ten pupils of its own - classes were mixed.

Some children from St. German went to school in Raron, while others from Raron were taught in St. German. This meant that the 5th and 6th primary classes there were always full, with a school bus connecting the two parts of the municipality.

School closes due to staff shortage

The real reason for the closure is therefore not the number of pupils, but a staffing problem, it is said. The school in St. German has been run by a single teacher for the past 20 years, who retired last year.

A replacement was found at short notice for the current school year, but this teacher has already resigned. Despite an intensive search, a successor has not been found. Mayor Stefan Troger says: "Unfortunately, the head has to decide differently than the heart would like to decide. I also wish it were different. Decisions like this don't make the job any fun."

Troger explains that although the job is attractive in principle, it comes with a lot of responsibility. "At the school in St. German, however, teachers are very often left to their own devices. Lessons, gymnastics, design, incidents, etc.: one person is responsible for everything."

Although three positions were advertised and over 20 applications were received, no one wanted to manage the class alone. "The school management tried everything to find a suitable teacher," says Troger.

A village overwhelmed with emotions

The decision caused strong emotions in the village. Around 80 people - around a third of the population - attended the information evening. Some accused the municipal council of having done too little to find a teacher. Troger rejects this criticism: "The person must be suitable for this demanding position. Otherwise the pupils will suffer or the teacher will be overwhelmed."

Other solutions have also been examined, such as running several classes at the site - without any sustainable prospects. Concern about the future is now growing in the village. St. German has around 300 inhabitants, but without a school, the village could lose its appeal. David Imseng, President of the "Iischers Sänggerma" association, warns: "It's not just the school that will be closed. Public transport services may also be reduced as a result. And the village will generally become less lively."

Troger nevertheless sees opportunities for the future - such as new apartments and better transport connections. "St. German is an extremely attractive village to live in," he says. "But there is a lack of available apartments."