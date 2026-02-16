The village of Le Fouly has to be evacuated. Screenshot Google Maps

Heavy winds and predicted precipitation are forcing the authorities in Lower Valais to take action. In La Fouly VS, several areas will have to be evacuated from Monday morning.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In La Fouly VS, several areas have been evacuated as a precaution due to heavy storms.

Buildings in the red and blue avalanche danger zones on the plateau of L'A Neuvaz as well as in Le Clou, Les Granges and Ferret are affected.

The evacuation is valid from Monday at 11 a.m. until further notice, and winter roads are also closed. Show more

Several areas in the Valais municipality of La Fouly were evacuated as a precaution on Monday. This is due to severe storms, heavy gusts of wind and further precipitation that have been forecast for the coming hours. The authorities decided to evacuate endangered areas in order to minimize the risk to the population. The evacuation has been in place since 11 a.m. on Monday and will remain in force until further notice.

Buildings located in the red and blue avalanche danger zones are particularly affected. These include parts of the plateau of L'A Neuvaz in La Fouly as well as the hamlet of Le Clou, Les Granges and the village of Ferret. The classification into red and blue danger zones means that significant snowslide or avalanche events must be expected in corresponding weather conditions. In view of the current weather conditions, the authorities see an increased risk.

In addition, access to the cross-country ski trail and snowshoe trails in the region has been closed. This is to prevent people from going into exposed areas. Further developments will depend on the weather conditions and the avalanche situation in the coming hours. The population is asked to strictly follow the instructions of the authorities.