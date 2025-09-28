Vanessa Grand was delighted to explain on Sunday why the e-ID means a lot to her personally. blue News

Vanessa Grand from Valais made her mark on the e-ID referendum campaign with her appearance on "Arena". She sees the narrow yes vote as a small but groundbreaking step towards greater inclusion.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Vanessa Grand from Valais made a very personal appearance in the "Arena" during the E-ID referendum campaign

She sees the narrow yes to the e-ID as an important step towards inclusion and thanks the population for their trust.

The digital identity gives her and many others more independence and privacy.

However, she appeals to the Federal Council to ensure that the promised voluntary nature is implemented. Show more

Vanessa Grand, you spoke out prominently in favor of the e-ID in the SRF "Arena". I heard after your appearance: without you, there would have been no "yes". How did you experience the vote on Sunday?

I was quite nervous. I kept asking myself: is it going to tip in the end? Has society lost confidence, does it not see the added value? When the "yes" vote came, it took a load off my mind. It still seems almost unreal. It is an important step towards inclusion.

Nobody expected a "no" vote, but neither did they expect such a close result. Who failed in the strategy?

I wouldn't call it a failure. We live in a time in which fear is a powerful tool. The other side played this card very skillfully - and fear is a powerful tool. We were perhaps not present enough in the media. But it wasn't a mistake on our part.

I have spoken to people with disabilities who talk about years of mistrust and disappointment in their dealings with the state. Can you understand that it was difficult for some to say yes like that?

I can understand that. I also have a lot of mistrust and disappointment with the state, but when it comes to social insurance and inclusion. However, the e-ID is something different: it is not just a promise, but a concrete improvement for everyone. With the Yes vote, politicians are obliged to implement it. That's why I don't believe that many people voted no out of mistrust.

Vanessa Grand and other people with disabilities were present on voting Sunday. blue News

How will the e-ID change your everyday life?

For me, going to the counter often meant that everyone could overhear - I had to speak loudly because it was difficult to understand me from my wheelchair and this barrier created an additional distance to the counter staff. I also couldn't fill out forms independently because the counter was too high. With the E-ID, I can do a lot of things digitally from home. For me, this means a big step towards more independence and more privacy. I am very grateful to the public for this.

But inclusion is not finished yet.

No, certainly not. That's why it's important to me that the E-ID remains voluntary: No one should be forced to use it. And barrier-free infrastructure remains central. But this small step is very important for us. It also shows a growing awareness: We can all get older, we can all become ill or disabled. The Yes vote is an important signal that inclusion is making progress.

Where do you see the benefits for other people?

Wherever bureaucracy causes problems. For example, a visually impaired colleague can easily put a cross in the wrong place when signing, which can call into question the legal validity of entire contracts. Others need reading or translation aids. With the E-ID, they can do all of this from home - without the hurdles that often come with going to the counter.

The Federal Council will implement the e-ID in the coming months. blue News

Opponents say that further improvements are needed after this vote. Will the issue continue for you?

Of course. Inclusion never ends with a vote. Every political project should actually be considered from the perspective of people with disabilities. Digitalization is just one part of it.

With such a close result - 50.4 percent in favor - what homework would you give the Federal Council?

It must remain voluntary, secure - and state-run. Those were the biggest fears. If the Federal Council keeps these promises, it will gain trust. Not only with the e-ID, but also with future projects.