The St. Gallen cantonal police are looking for witnesses who can provide information about the accident. Kantonspolizei St. Gallen

There was an accident between a van and a child in Wil SG on Friday. The 9-year-old boy was seriously injured in the collision. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

At around 4.15 p.m. on Friday, a 46-year-old man was driving his van on Heinrich-Federerstrasse from Bazenheid SG in the direction of Lindenhofstrasse in Wil. At the same time, a 9-year-old child stepped out from behind the cars onto the road. This resulted in a collision between the van and the child, according to the St. Gallen cantonal police.

The 9-year-old was seriously injured as a result of the accident. He had to be taken to hospital by the ambulance service. The exact circumstances of the accident are currently unclear and are being investigated by the St. Gallen cantonal police under the direction of the public prosecutor's office.

The police are looking for witnesses to clarify the course of the accident. Anyone who can provide information about the course of the accident, in particular about the child's behavior, is asked to contact the Oberbüren police station.