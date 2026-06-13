The uprooted trees and shrubs were thrown into the Muota River by unknown perpetrators. Keystone

A school project in the canton of Schwyz has fallen victim to blind vandalism. Unknown perpetrators uprooted all the newly planted trees and shrubs. The municipality of Muotathal has filed a criminal complaint.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A nature project created by students in Bisisthal, Schwyz, has been completely destroyed by vandals.

Unknown perpetrators uprooted around 150 newly planted trees and shrubs.

It is still unclear whether the area will be replanted. Show more

In Bisisthal, Schwyz, unknown perpetrators completely devastated a nature project created by students. As reported by the “Bote der Urschweiz, ” around 150 newly planted trees and shrubs near the Laui bus stop were torn from the ground and thrown into the Muota River.

What makes this particularly bitter is that the planting had only been carried out in the spring by 49 students from the 2nd year of the MPS Muotathal as part of a school project. The students had redesigned the area together with municipal employees following clearings caused by a road expansion.

“The destruction is absolutely complete. Not a single shrub or tree remains in its place,” the responsible homeroom teacher told the “Boten.” The goal of the project had been to create a new habitat for animals and plants and to show the young people that they can actively help shape their environment.

Municipality has filed a complaint

In the municipality of Muotathal, the act has been met with incomprehension. “This is a disgrace. These motives are incomprehensible,” Municipal Councilor Nico Betschart, under whose leadership the project was developed, is quoted as saying by the newspaper. Mayor Maria Christen describes the incident as a serious blow, as the planting was part of an official requirement related to the road renovation.

The school is also dismayed. “How are we supposed to convince the students to do something positive and sustainable for nature when their work is being wantonly destroyed?” asks Principal Pascal Ulrich in an interview with the “Boten.”

The municipality has filed a criminal complaint against persons unknown. Whether the area will be replanted remains to be seen. According to Municipal Councilor Betschart, a new attempt would be possible at the earliest in the fall or next year.

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