The Vaud cantonal parliament is not letting up in the so-called tax cover affair. On Tuesday, the Grand Council supported a motion calling for the appointment of a special commission to examine possible financial responsibilities.

Tax cover affair: the Grand Council of the canton of Vaud wants to clarify responsibilities. (archive picture)

The background to this is the question of whether one or more members of the State Council could be held liable in connection with the application of the tax cap between 2009 and 2021. Under current law, only the Grand Council can decide to bring an action for liability against a member of the government and, if necessary, claim damages.

This is based on Article 9 of the Vaud law on the liability of the state, municipalities and their employees.

After a lengthy debate, MPs approved the motion submitted by Green Party member Ariane Morin with 74 votes in favor, 39 against and 29 abstentions.