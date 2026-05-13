The Vaud cantonal police are searching for a 25-year-old man. Benjamin A. is suspected of having committed an act of domestic violence in the north of Vaud on Wednesday night, according to the authorities.
AVIS DE RECHERCHE
Benjamin A., 25 ans, est activement recherché par la police, étant soupçonné d’avoir commis une agression intra-familiale dans la nuit du 12 au 13 mai dans le Nord vaudois. Instable psychologiquement, il peut se montrer dangereux pour lui-même et pour autrui. pic.twitter.com/YwcwGrt2ek
According to the police, the wanted man could pose a danger to himself and others due to his mental instability. The public is therefore urged to exercise caution.
The man is about 1.74 meters tall, of slim build, has light skin and is wearing black clothing.
Anyone who can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vaud cantonal police on +41 21 343 15 10 or the nearest police station. The police strongly advise against intervening yourself.