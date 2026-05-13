The police are looking for Benjamin A. in Vaud. Polizei Waadt

The Vaud cantonal police are searching for a 25-year-old man suspected of having committed an act of domestic violence. The authorities warn that the man could pose a danger.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Police are looking for 25-year-old Benjamin A. on suspicion of domestic violence in Vaud.

He could pose a danger and the public should be careful.

The police are accepting tips, but intervention is not recommended. Show more

The Vaud cantonal police are searching for a 25-year-old man. Benjamin A. is suspected of having committed an act of domestic violence in the north of Vaud on Wednesday night, according to the authorities.

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Benjamin A., 25 ans, est activement recherché par la police, étant soupçonné d’avoir commis une agression intra-familiale dans la nuit du 12 au 13 mai dans le Nord vaudois. Instable psychologiquement, il peut se montrer dangereux pour lui-même et pour autrui. pic.twitter.com/YwcwGrt2ek — Police vaudoise (@Policevaudoise) May 13, 2026

According to the police, the wanted man could pose a danger to himself and others due to his mental instability. The public is therefore urged to exercise caution.

The man is about 1.74 meters tall, of slim build, has light skin and is wearing black clothing.

Anyone who can provide information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Vaud cantonal police on +41 21 343 15 10 or the nearest police station. The police strongly advise against intervening yourself.