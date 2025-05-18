The citizens of the Vaud municipality of Perroy voted on Sunday to dismiss their syndic. Keystone (Archivbild)

The citizens of the Vaud municipality of Perroy have recalled their syndic in an unprecedented move. The mayor is said to have abused his office for personal gain.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Vaud village of Perroy has voted out its mayor.

The dismissal followed accusations that he had abused his office for personal gain.

In addition, he had not attended municipal meetings since 2022.

556 voters in Perroy voted for his removal, with only 25 supporting him. Show more

In an unprecedented vote for the canton of Vaud, the people of Perroy have voted their mayor out of office. Didier Haldimann was removed from office following allegations that he had abused his office for personal gain.

556 voters of Perroy voted for the removal of their syndic, while only 25 supported him, as the municipal administration announced. Voter turnout in the town of 1,600 inhabitants was 52 percent.

Haldimann has not attended municipal meetings since 2022 - two years after his election as mayor. An investigation was launched against him in 2021 for allegedly breaching the rules on abstention. The municipal council subsequently applied to the Vaud State Council to initiate impeachment proceedings.

Municipal president goes all the way to the Federal Supreme Court

In April 2024, the Vaud government decided that the people of Perroy should decide the fate of their syndic themselves. Haldimann opposed this decision all the way to the Federal Supreme Court, but was also turned down by the highest judicial instance. He had always maintained his innocence.

In addition to the accusation that he had turned his back on his public duties in order to defend his private interests, his unexcused absence from the municipal administration for three years was also cited as a reason in his application for removal. The election to replace Perroy's executive is scheduled for June 29.