The "NZZ" was the first to report the news. This meant that many politicians learned about the important departures in the Swiss security apparatus from the press. Andrea Gmür (60), a member of the Council of States and head of the Security Policy Committee, asked on X: "Where did the leak come from?"
The DDPS now wants to know exactly. Amherd's department toldBlickthat a criminal complaint will be filed.
Gmür suspects a leak in the department of Federal Councillor Karin Keller-Sutter (61). The Liberal Democrat is close to the NZZ, "and it has often been shown that information reaches the public prematurely in this way". Keller-Sutter's finance department has so far refused to comment on Gmür's statements.