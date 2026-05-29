On Thursday evening shortly before 5 p.m., a traffic accident occurred in the city of Zurich between a Zurich public transport company (VBZ) bus and a passenger car.
The bus was traveling into the city towards Hardbrücke. At Schiffbau, a car driver also traveling in the same direction wanted to change lanes for a short time. She presumably overlooked the bus driving next to her.
This resulted in a collision between the two vehicles. To prevent a more serious collision, the bus driver initiated an abrupt braking maneuver.
The heavy braking maneuver caused minor injuries to five passengers on the bus. They were examined on the spot by the emergency services and treated as outpatients. Admission to hospital was not necessary.
In addition to the Zurich city police, two ambulances from Zurich Protection & Rescue were also deployed.
The exact cause of the accident is now being investigated by Zurich city police.