A total of five people were injured in the accident. BRK News

A lane change led to a traffic accident with several injuries in Zurich on Thursday evening. After the collision between a passenger car and a VBZ bus, five passengers required medical treatment.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A VBZ bus and a passenger car collided in Zurich on Thursday evening.

The bus driver had to brake hard after the collision, resulting in five passengers sustaining minor injuries.

The injured were treated at the scene and the city police are investigating the circumstances of the accident. Show more

On Thursday evening shortly before 5 p.m., a traffic accident occurred in the city of Zurich between a Zurich public transport company (VBZ) bus and a passenger car.

The bus was traveling into the city towards Hardbrücke. At Schiffbau, a car driver also traveling in the same direction wanted to change lanes for a short time. She presumably overlooked the bus driving next to her.

This resulted in a collision between the two vehicles. To prevent a more serious collision, the bus driver initiated an abrupt braking maneuver.

The heavy braking maneuver caused minor injuries to five passengers on the bus. They were examined on the spot by the emergency services and treated as outpatients. Admission to hospital was not necessary.

In addition to the Zurich city police, two ambulances from Zurich Protection & Rescue were also deployed.

The exact cause of the accident is now being investigated by Zurich city police.