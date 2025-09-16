Numerous routes are changing. sda

With the biggest timetable change in the history of VBZ, Zurich's public transport network is being completely restructured. Numerous streetcar and bus lines are now running on different routes.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Seven streetcar lines are being given new routes to better connect the Lengg area.

The renovation work on Bahnhofquai is leading to replacement lines and detour.

The bus network, night network and Glattal are also being expanded and densified. Show more

Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich (VBZ) is implementing the biggest timetable change in its history on December 14, 2025. The centerpiece is the new southern streetcar network, which will double capacity between Stadelhofen and Rehalp.

At the same time, the year-long renovation of Bahnhofquai will bring additional changes. blue News provides you with an overview of the most important changes:

Line 2

Line 2 now runs from Schlieren Geissweid via Bellevue to Klusplatz. From Bellevue, it will take over the route of the current line 8.

Line 4

Line 4 now runs from Altstetten Nord station via Bellevue to Rehalp. From Bellevue, it will take over the route of the current line 11.

New routes are likely to cause confusion at first. KEYSTONE

Line 5

From December 2025, line 5 will only run from Laubegg via Paradeplatz to Stadelhofen station. From December 2026, it will run from Albisgütli via Bellevue and Stadelhofen to Rehalp during peak times; outside of these times, the route will remain shortened.

Line 8

Line 8 will now run from Hardturm via Enge station to Fluntern church. On Sundays, it will continue to the zoo. From Enge station, it replaces the previous line 5.

Line 11

Line 11 now runs from Auzelg via Bellevue to Tiefenbrunnen station. From Bellevue, it takes over the routes of the previous lines 2 and 4.

Line 15

Line 15 now runs from Bucheggplatz via Bellevue to Tiefenbrunnen station. It will also take over sections of the existing lines 2 and 4 from Bellevue.

Line 17

During peak hours, line 17 will run from Werdhölzli via Bahnhofquai and Paradeplatz to Wiedikon station. Outside peak hours, it only runs to Bahnhofplatz.

Major changes at the main station

The Bahnhofquai stop is being completely renovated. Keystone/

From December 14, the listed Bahnhofquai streetcar stop will be extensively renovated, extended and made barrier-free over the course of a year.

The disruption to the network at Bahnhofquai will result in temporary adjustments to the route network during the entire construction period: five streetcar lines will change their route. In order to ensure connections in the Bahnhofquai area, two additional temporary construction lines (50 and 51) will operate on the VBZ network.

Line 51 now runs from Altstetten Nord station via Sihlquai/HB to Seebach.

Lines 4 and 13 now change at the main station: Line 4 runs between Rehalp and the main station, line 13 runs from the main station to Albisgütli.

Lines 6 and 14 now change at Bahnhofplatz: Line 6 runs from the zoo to the main station, line 14 from the main station to Triemli.

Lines 11 and 15 now change at Bahnhofstrasse: Line 11 runs from Tiefenbrunnen to the main station, line 15 from the main station back to Tiefenbrunnen.

Line 10 now runs from Bahnhofstrasse/HB to the airport instead of Bahnhofplatz/HB.

Line 17 now runs from Sihlquai/HB to Bucheggplatz. Show more

Changes to the Zurich West bus network, night network and Glattal

Some of the bus routes will also be rerouted. sda

According to VBZ, the new service will also be supplemented by various service optimizations in the Zurich West bus network, the night network and Glattal. The overview:

Route 78 now runs to Heizenholz.

Route 45 now runs to Werdhölzli instead of the previous route 35.

Line 44 now runs from ETH Hönggerberg via Affoltern station to Reckenholz during peak hours. Show more

Line N5 now runs from Bellevue to Enge station.

Line N9 now runs from Bellevue to Stauffacher.

Line N10 now always runs to the airport.

Several night lines now also run after 4 a.m. Show more