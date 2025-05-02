Planted must change the names of all its products. Planted

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that vegan products such as those from Planted may no longer bear animal names such as "Chicken" or "Güggeli", as this could mislead consumers.

In doing so, the court overturned an earlier ruling by the Zurich Administrative Court.

Planted must now adapt its product names and may no longer market animal-free alternatives with the names of classic meat varieties. Show more

"Chicken" may no longer be called "chicken" - at least not if it consists of pea protein. The Federal Supreme Court has ruled that vegan meat alternatives such as those from the start-up Planted may no longer bear animal names. This brings a lengthy legal dispute to an end - and Switzerland has a landmark ruling. This is reported by "Blick".

The Zurich-based company Planted caused a stir with products such as "planted.chicken" or "wie Güggeli" - and caused trouble for the Zurich cantonal laboratory. As early as 2022, the authority objected to the names as misleading because they used animal names for animal-free products. The result: an appeal through all instances.

Administrative court against the Federal Office - now Lausanne decides

Although the Zurich Administrative Court ruled in favor of Planted, the Federal Department of Home Affairs (FDHA) was not prepared to accept this and took the case to the Federal Supreme Court. It is now clear that the highest court has ruled in favor of the Confederation.

The judges overturned the ruling from Zurich by four votes to one. Reason: animal names on vegan products could mislead consumers. This is not permissible.

The Zurich cantonal laboratory will now set Planted a deadline to find new names for the products in question. The start-up, which is one of the most innovative players in the meat substitute sector, will therefore have to say goodbye to "Poulet" and the like - at least on the packaging.