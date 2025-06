Traffic is currently jammed in front of the Gotthard tunnel. Screenshot TCS

The Gotthard Tunnel is currently closed in both directions. The reason is a vehicle fire.

Sven Ziegler

Long wait in front of the Gotthard tunnel. The north-south axis is closed on Friday afternoon until at least 3.30 pm, as the TCS writes on X. The reason is a vehicle fire.

+++ Update to follow +++