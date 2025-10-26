The vehicle burns out completely. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

An agricultural vehicle caught fire while driving in Domat/Ems on Saturday morning. The driver and his daughter were able to get to safety in time.

Lea Oetiker

An agricultural vehicle caught fire while driving in Domat/Ems GR on Saturday morning and burned out completely, as the Graubünden cantonal police reported in a press release. No one was injured.

A 31-year-old farmer was driving with his daughter at around 10 a.m. on Via Zeus in the Scudriel area when he saw smoke rising from the motorized cart loaded with manure.

He brought the vehicle to a halt on a less steep slope and discovered flames under the driver's cab. He and his daughter were able to get to safety in time and alerted the fire department.

When the Chur fire department arrived, the truck was already fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished, but the vehicle was completely burnt out.

The police have now begun investigating the cause of the fire.