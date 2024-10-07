A Vespa mechanic refuses the veteran's inspection and still has to pay for it. Bild: zvg

Suddenly 30 francs more on the bill for the Vespa - this is what happened to a repairer who presented his machine to the road traffic office. The reasons are surprising.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Vespa restorer received an unexpectedly high bill from the Zurich Road Traffic Office for failing to carry out a veteran's inspection.

Normally, such inspections cost around 58 francs, but M. had to pay an additional 30 francs.

M. assumes it was a mistake - the office disagrees. Show more

It was a surprise for R. M. (54) when he looked in his letterbox on Friday. The bill for presenting his restored Vespa to the road traffic office was higher than usual.

R. M. has a private workshop in the canton of Zurich and restores old Vespas. This also applies to a white model that has been around for over 30 years. "I always have to present the Vespas that I have restored to the road traffic office," explains M. to blue News.

This Vespa is in good condition, but not perfect. That's why it doesn't need a veteran's inspection. Bild: zvg

Normally, this costs around 58 francs for Vespas. This time, however, he has to pay around 30 francs more. "The Albisgüetli Road Traffic Office charged me for a veteran's inspection, even though it was never part of the inspection," says M.

Veteran's test was not carried out

The inspector at the road traffic office even asked M. whether a veterans' test should be carried out at all. M. said no, as the Vespa was not in perfect condition. "The veteran's inspection is an examination to check whether all the parts on old Vespas are original," explains the expert. The paintwork and all parts of the Vespa must be in perfect condition.

The Vespa that M. presented would have been in good condition, but not at veteran inspection level. He is all the more surprised that the fee was charged.

"I haven't paid the bill yet," he explains. First he wanted to call the road traffic office and ask what had gone wrong.

But the response from the road traffic office to blue News was surprising. There was no mistake. "The vehicle inspection was charged correctly. Vehicle inspections are charged on a time and material basis," said a spokesperson. In the case of a Vespa that is over 30 years old, the cost is higher, as particular attention must be paid to rust penetration or cracks in load-bearing parts. The fee is therefore 84 francs.