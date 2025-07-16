The dog in question is an Appenzell mongrel. Symbolbild: Keystone

An Appenzell mongrel has been living in precarious conditions for years. When a vet wanted to check the conditions, a farmer from Schwyz unleashed the dog on her.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you A farmer in the canton of Schwyz set his dog on an official vet in October 2024.

The dog jumped at the woman, but did not injure her.

The farmer has now been convicted by summary penalty order. Show more

In October 2024, a veterinarian was commissioned by the cantonal veterinary service to visit a remote farm in the canton of Schwyz to check whether an Appenzell mongrel was being kept in an animal-friendly manner. It was to be a memorable visit, as the "Bote der Urschweiz" reported.

The farmer set his dog on the vet. The dog initially ran at the officer, barking, but then returned to its owner. But the farmer did not stop there: with the words "Grab her", he let his dog loose on the vet again.

The Appenzell mongrel jumped at the woman, but did not bite her. The woman then managed to escape by car.

Abuses were known

According to the report, it has been known since 2013 that the dog was living in precarious conditions. For example, it was repeatedly chained up for hours on end with little freedom of movement and also had to do its business in the lying area.

At the behest of the laboratory of the original cantons, the farmer should have improved the husbandry conditions - hence the inspection by the vet.

The farmer has now been convicted by summary penalty order for violence and threats against authorities and officials as well as for willful violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The sentence amounts to a conditional prison sentence of 90 days. In addition, he must pay the costs of the proceedings totaling 1860 francs.