The Solothurn Veterinary Service, accompanied by the cantonal police, cleared a farm in Ramiswil on Thursday and Friday. According to the canton, there were several sick and malnourished animals on the farm. Over 100 dogs were euthanized.

Dozens of horses were rescued. 120 dogs had to be euthanized because they were malnourished and sick.

The farmer concerned threatened a Tele-M1 journalist severely so that he would not report on the scandalous case. Show more

During the farm eviction, the veterinary service confiscated several dozen horses, around 120 dogs and two goats. Andrea Affolter, media officer for the Solothurn cantonal council, said this on Sunday when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency.

She confirmed a report by the regional television station Tele M1 from the previous day. The cantonal police confirmed that they had also been on site. "The animals were practically all in a desolate condition", Andrea Affolter continued on request. They were malnourished, undernourished and sick.

Farmer threatens reporter with beatings

"We confiscated the horses and put them in a suitable place," cantonal veterinarian Chantal Ritter told the television station Tele M1. There were "several dozen" horses involved. The dogs were euthanized because they were in too poor a condition.

The animal owner will be charged with a violation of the Animal Welfare Act, Affolter added. Tele M1 adds that the farmer gave the TV team a hard time. "He said that if I reported on his farm, he would beat me up," explains reporter Alessandro Di Fante.

The farmer tried to pull the journalist out of the car and then chased him to the village. "I've never seen anything like it in four and a half years." The staff at the veterinary office are also struggling with the case: "It always affects us very deeply," explains Chantal Ritter.