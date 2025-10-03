Restricted area in the Lötschental: some houses protrude from the lake created behind the debris cone. Archivbild: Keystone

The vice-president of Blatten VS has been convicted by summary penalty order for entering the restricted area after the landslide. The ban on entering the zone was issued on June 1, four days after the disaster.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the Blatten landslide, access to the restricted area was banned.

The vice-president of Blatten did not comply with the ban.

The Upper Valais public prosecutor's office sentenced him to a fine of CHF 3,950. Show more

According to the Upper Valais public prosecutor's office, a dozen charges have been filed in this connection. "Some proceedings are still ongoing, others have been contested. The defendants were sentenced to fines," the Valais public prosecutor's office told the Keystone-SDA news agency on Friday in response to an inquiry.

This confirmed a report by the newspaper "Walliser Bote". The persons concerned had not complied with the access and drone flight bans over the buried village.

Fine of 3950 francs

The public prosecutor's office also confirmed that the vice president of the municipality was among those convicted. "He was not given preferential treatment," the public prosecutor's office emphasized.

According to the newspaper's report, the municipal councillor committed the cone of rubble on June 28. He was therefore sentenced to a fine of 30 daily rates of 95 francs each, an additional fine of 700 francs and to pay the procedural costs of 400 francs. In total, the illegal trespassing cost the Vice President a whopping CHF 3,950.