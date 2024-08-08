In addition to the police, the Institute of Forensic Medicine, the ambulance service of the Basel-Stadt Rescue Service with its emergency doctor and the professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt Rescue Service were deployed in the incident. (Symboblild) Picture: Keystone/Georgios Kefalas

The body of a woman was found in an apartment building in Basel on Thursday. The authorities assume it was a homicide and the search for the perpetrators is ongoing.

According to the public prosecutor's office, the victim is a 75-year-old resident.

The unknown perpetrators initially remained on the run after the incident.

The victim of a homicide in Basel on Thursday is a 75-year-old resident, according to the public prosecutor's office of the canton of Basel-Stadt. She was found dead in the afternoon in the stairwell of an apartment building in the Breite district.

The unknown perpetrators initially remained on the run after the incident, as the public prosecutor's office announced on Friday night. How the woman was killed was also unclear for the time being.

A man had previously been reported to the police by a local resident who had been behaving suspiciously in the property. The Basel-Stadt cantonal police then cordoned off the area around the crime scene - near Nasenweg and Lehenmattstrasse - in the afternoon.

Police are looking for witnesses

The police set up a special task force to determine the exact course of events and the identity of the perpetrators. They were looking for witnesses.

Public transport was restricted until well into the evening. Lines 36 and 46 were affected and had to be diverted. Shortly after midnight, the lines were running regularly again.

Anyone who can provide relevant information is asked to contact the criminal investigation department of the public prosecutor's office on 061 267 71 11 or the nearest police station.

In addition to the police, the Institute of Forensic Medicine, the Basel-Stadt ambulance service with its emergency doctor and the professional fire department of the Basel-Stadt ambulance service were and are on duty.

