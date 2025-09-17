"I didn't know if I would survive": The woman who was attacked on a streetcar three days ago speaks out for the first time - and calls for civil courage instead of hate on the internet.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The young woman who was brutally attacked in a Zurich streetcar defended herself on Instagram against hateful comments and made it clear that she did not know the perpetrator and only wanted to go home.

She explained that the filming was done out of fear and to preserve evidence, as she did not know whether she would survive; the perpetrator is still on the run.

She was saved by two men who intervened - their appeal: instead of judging online, people should intervene, help and be "the good guy". Show more

Three days after the brutal attack on a Zurich streetcar, the young woman who was beaten bloody by an unknown man spoke out via Instagram. With a trembling voice, she begins by thanking everyone for their sympathy - but then directs her message to another group: the hateful commentators. This was first reported by "Blick".

Under the video showing the attack, there are sentences such as: "I wonder what she did to make him react like that?" or "Why do you even post such crap?" Incomprehensible for the victim. She doesn't want to justify herself, she says, but wants to make it clear: "I just wanted to go home. I didn't know this man, I didn't even look at him." She then asks the camera directly: "Would you have written the comments if it had happened to your mother, daughter or friend?"

"I didn't know if I would survive"

The accusation that she couldn't have been so badly injured because she still had time to film also hurts the woman. Her explanation: "This decision happened within seconds and on instinct. I didn't know if he was armed or what would happen next. I wanted proof. I didn't know if I would survive."

At the same time, she emphasizes that she wanted to warn other women with the recording. Because the perpetrator is still at large - and the police have not been called out despite the emergency call, as has already been reported.

"Be the good guy"

She was ultimately saved by two men who intervened on the streetcar. "If they hadn't been there, I wouldn't be able to record this video today," she says, her voice faltering.

Finally, she makes another appeal to the men who comment on the internet instead of intervening: "Instead of writing hateful comments - why aren't you the men who intervene and help?" And she warns: "Look out for each other, react, help. Be the good guy."