"The responsibility is obvious": a victims' lawyer is preparing a state liability suit against Crans-Montana. The municipality could face costs amounting to several million francs.

A Geneva lawyer representing 20 families of victims is preparing a state liability suit against Crans-Montana following the devastating fire disaster.

It is possible that the municipality did not fulfill its obligations to monitor fire safety regulations.

According to a lawyer specializing in liability and insurance law, the costs could be "in the region of several hundred million francs". Show more

Following the devastating fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS, lawyer Romain Jordan is preparing a state liability claim. This is reported by SRF. Jordan assumes that the municipality will have to pay for many of the costs incurred as a result of the fire disaster.

"We have already started work on a state liability claim. We will prepare a civil action and quantify the damage when the time comes," said the Geneva-based lawyer. "The responsibility of the municipality of Crans-Montana is obvious," said Jordan, who represents over 20 families of victims.

Previously, there had been growing evidence that the Valais municipality may not have fulfilled its obligations to monitor fire safety regulations. At a media conference on Tuesday, the municipal council had to admit that the last fire safety inspection was carried out in 2019. This inspection is actually required annually.

This could cost the Valais municipality - and ultimately the taxpayer - dearly. "The total costs and damages will be in the region of several hundred million francs," Martin Hablützel, a lawyer specializing in liability and insurance law, told SRF.

However, experts interviewed by the broadcaster believe that the chances of a lawsuit are good. Felix Uhlmann, professor of constitutional and administrative law, said: "Fire police standards are elementary obligations of communities to ensure a certain level of safety. And if these have been violated, we are much closer to state liability."

To date, the Valais public prosecutor's office has not extended the criminal investigation to the municipality of Crans-Montana.