Turnaround in the legal dispute between Pascal Broulis and the TX Group. The Vaud cantonal court has dismissed an appeal by the former Vaud cantonal councillor against the Zurich-based media company.

Pascal Broulis, member of the Vaudois Council of States, was Finance Director of the canton of Vaud for many years. (archive picture)

"The court comes to the conclusion that all the articles complained of were correct in terms of content and within the scope of permissible journalistic reporting and do not constitute an unlawful violation of personality rights," the group informed Keystone-SDA on Wednesday and submitted a copy of the second-instance ruling.

The proceedings concerned several articles published by the "Tages-Anzeiger" between 2018 and 2019 on tax issues, trips to Russia and possible conflicts of interest surrounding the former Vaud finance director and current member of the Council of States.

The FDP politician won the case at first instance. The civil court of the district of Lausanne had come to the conclusion that some of the articles published by the Tages-Anzeiger in 2018 had violated Broulis' personality.