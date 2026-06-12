A young man is accused of 24 speeding offenses. (Stock image) Keystone

What was apparently intended to be a spectacular video turned into a problem for a young driver. After a video of an alleged speeding incident landed with the Bern Cantonal Police, investigators uncovered numerous other alleged violations.

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A video of a speeding incident has come back to haunt a 23-year-old driver. The video fell into the hands of the Bern Cantonal Police, and now the justice system is charging him with a total of 24 speeding offenses.

The Bern-Mittelland Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced this on Friday. According to the report, the police became aware of the video in July 2024, which showed a driver speeding excessively in a built-up area in Münchenbuchsee.

The police identified the suspected driver, seized several cell phones, and impounded the car. The man had to surrender his driver’s license.

According to the prosecutor’s office, an analysis of the seized cell phones revealed numerous violations of the Road Traffic Act. Among other things, the man had been driving at 94 km/h in a 30 km/h zone in a built-up area and at 248 km/h on the highway where the speed limit was 100 km/h.

In addition, authorities suspect that the driver repeatedly operated a motor vehicle even though his driver’s license had already been revoked.