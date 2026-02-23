In the video released by the Sion public prosecutor's office, the moment when the acoustic foam on the ceiling catches fire can be clearly seen. Screenshot Twitter ANSA

A new video shows the seconds before the catastrophe at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana. Sparks, foam and a moment of carelessness are enough to trigger an inferno. New Year's Eve ends fatally for 41 people.

The public prosecutor's office in Sion published the footage and is investigating the responsibility of the operators.

The parents of the deceased waitress contradict the accounts of the bar operators and make serious accusations. Show more

The public prosecutor's office in Sion has released footage which, according to the Italian newspaper "Corriere della Sera", clearly documents for the first time how the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana VS was started. The video shows 24-year-old service employee Cyane Panine with two bottles of champagne and flaming party fountains on the shoulders of a colleague. Sparks set fire to highly flammable foam soundproofing mats. The flames spread within seconds and lead to a catastrophe on New Year's Eve with 41 deaths and 115 injuries.

While the Moretti couple initially claimed that the waiters had come up with the idea for the show, a witness explained that operator Jessica Moretti had personally ordered the action.

The parents of the deceased waitress Cyane Panine also contradict the description of a close relationship and speak of purely professional relationships and stressful working conditions. According to the family, the seasonal worker received no fire safety training, felt overwhelmed and complained of a lack of empathy. Investigations into the exact responsibilities are ongoing.