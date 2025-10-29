The speeding driver was dismissed in court. (symbolic image) IMAGO/serienlicht

A young man from Aargau has finally lost the battle against his conviction. The Federal Supreme Court upholds the decisions of the lower courts - and allows the use of a cell phone video showing him in an illegal street race.

It was a night-time drive that had consequences: two young men raced at over 190 km/h between Muri and Geltwil AG - the speed limit would have been 80. One of them lost control of his car and crashed off the road, injuring a passenger.

During the analysis of the driver's cell phone, the police found several videos, including recordings of the race, as reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung". These clips also showed a second driver - a 22-year-old Swiss man in an Audi S4 Avant, who was later charged as a co-participant.

In 2024, the Muri District Court considered it proven that the man had taken part in at least one race and had driven a vehicle without a driver's license. It found him guilty and imposed a 15-month conditional prison sentence. The Aargau High Court confirmed the decision: the videos were authentic, neither manipulated nor inadmissibly collected.

Federal court rejects appeal

The accused then appealed to the Federal Supreme Court. His argument was that the cell phone recordings were accidental finds and therefore could not be used. Furthermore, the lower court had established the facts of the case "obviously incorrectly".

The judges in Lausanne saw no reason to overturn the ruling. The Federal Supreme Court recalled that it is not an appellate court, but a supreme judicial authority. It only intervenes if an assessment of evidence is "downright untenable".

As this was not the case, the judges dismissed the appeal. The video evidence had been collected lawfully; the comparison with secret surveillance measures did not apply.

The accused had claimed that he had only gotten into the car on the recordings. "Getting into a car is not yet a criminal offense," he said. However, the sequences showed him driving off himself a short time later and accelerating. The Federal Supreme Court held that the lower court had not acted arbitrarily. The judgment is therefore legally binding.

