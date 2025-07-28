On Monday morning, a small plane crashed in Lake Lucerne near Kehrsiten. Two people were rescued alive

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday.

The incident occurred off Kehrsiten (LU).

Two people were rescued alive. Show more

A small plane crashed into Lake Lucerne on Monday morning. The incident occurred off Kehrsiten near Lake Lucerne.

The two occupants of the plane were rescued by a civilian boat, as reported by the Lucerne cantonal police in the afternoon.

The search for the sunken small plane is currently ongoing. The leaked kerosene caused water pollution, which is why oil barriers are being set up.

In the video you can see the rescue work and the deployment of the forces on site.

