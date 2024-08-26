A car crashed into the lake in Küsnacht ZH on Monday morning. A major operation is underway.

A large police force is on the scene. Show more

A car crashed into Lake Zurich near Küsnacht ZH on Monday. This was first reported by "Züri Today".

The police are on the scene with a large contingent. According to the authorities, it was a passenger car. The accident happened at around 9 am.

Pictures show the broken railing. BRK News

According to the cantonal police, the driver (42) was rescued in a critical condition. According to initial findings, there were no other people in the car.

The Seestrasse is currently closed and the emergency services have begun the complex recovery of the vehicle. The large-scale operation by the rescue services at the scene continues.

