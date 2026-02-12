  1. Residential Customers
Relatives confront bar owners Video shows riots before Moretti interrogation in Valais

Sven Ziegler

12.2.2026

The renewed questioning of Jessica and Jacques Moretti in Sion led to highly emotional scenes on Thursday morning. Relatives of the fire victims confronted the couple in front of the public prosecutor's office. The situation escalated briefly.

12.02.2026, 11:14

12.02.2026, 11:18

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • When the Morettis arrived at the public prosecutor's office in Sion, there were tumultuous scenes between relatives and the landlord couple.
  • Parents of the victims shouted accusations at the couple, accusing them of being responsible for the deaths of 40 people.
  • The criminal investigation into the fire disaster is ongoing; all those involved are presumed innocent.
Jessica and Jacques Moretti arrive at the public prosecutor's office building in Sion shortly before 9 am. It is the fourth day of questioning in connection with the fire at the "Le Constellation" bar, in which 41 people died and over a hundred were injured on New Year's Eve.

But before the couple reaches the building, the anger of the relatives is unleashed. Several parents and siblings of the victims storm towards the Morettis. "You killed my son" and "You killed our children!" can be heard on video recordings.

Reporters on the scene report that the couple are pushed against the façade.

According to "20 Minuten", the brother of a deceased teenager allegedly tried to kick the couple. Jessica Moretti appears to be on the verge of tears.

Eventually, the Morettis manage to enter the building under police escort. Afterwards, the situation on site calms down again.

The meeting had been announced in advance. Relatives explained that Jessica Moretti should "see the many families she has destroyed". The aim was to confront the couple directly.