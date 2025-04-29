The road near Stalden VS is completely under water. Screenshot Instagram / Pomona Media

Debris flows have caused massive damage in Stalden VS: Roads were flooded and power plant equipment was damaged. It is still unclear where the masses of water came from. Traffic is flowing again.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sudden debris flows in Stalden have flooded roads and damaged parts of the Ackersand power plant.

The cause of the masses of water is still unclear - geologists are currently examining two theories.

The cantonal road was reopened in the evening. Rail and bus connections to the Saas and Mattertal valleys were not affected. Show more

On Tuesday morning, large quantities of water with debris from the Roorbach burst its banks in the Ackersand area near Stalden. Among those affected were the company buildings of Ruppen AG and Schaller Beton AG as well as the Ackersand power plant, some of whose facilities were damaged.

Plötzlicher Wasseraustritt aus einem Hang im Grenzgebiet von Stalden und Staldenried (Roorbach). Woher kommt das Wasser? pic.twitter.com/T8xw7L8PHN — Patrick Gasser (@paedugasser) April 29, 2025

Masses of mud have flooded the Stalden-Visp cantonal road, and two debris collectors are already full, as the "Walliser Bote" writes. Firefighters and clearing crews were in constant action. Nevertheless, new water and mud continued to flow in in batches.

The police were unable to provide any information on possible material damage. However, pictures were circulated in online media showing how parked vehicles on a company site were partially covered in mud.

The all-clear was given in the evening. At 5 pm, the old cantonal road was reopened to traffic - for vehicles weighing less than 3.5 tons. The Saas Valley and the Mattertal can still be reached by train and bus.

It is currently unclear where the water is coming from. According to Stalden's mayor Joël Fischer, there are two theories: Either the water comes from a tunnel leading from the Saas Valley to the Riedji moated castle, or it is seeping rainwater from the Finellutelli and Gsponertelli areas. Geologists are investigating the causes of the sudden water inrushes on site.