The High Court of the Canton of Aargau in Aarau. KEYSTONE

In June 2021, a couple in Aargau attacked, tied up and beat up an 87-year-old paedophile. The high court has now significantly increased a sentence imposed by the lower court.

Philipp Dahm

No time? blue News summarizes for you In June 2021, a couple attacked and beat a paedophile pensioner on Lake Hallwil while intoxicated in order to "teach him a lesson".

The Kulm district court found the duo guilty of simple assault, theft and trespassing.

The High Court in Aarau has now significantly increased the sentence after the public prosecutor's office appealed. Show more

It is June 10, 2021: a couple, whom the "Aargauer Zeitung" newspaper calls Marcel and Sandra, are using cocaine. They are talking about an 87-year-old man who lives on Lake Hallwil and had been convicted of sexual acts with a child.

Sandra's son may also have been indirectly involved in such acts: This will not be clearly clarified in the first hearing before the Kulm District Court in February 2023. The fact is that Sandra's daughter and two sons were taken away from her.

The district court convicted the couple of simple assault, theft and trespassing: Marcel received a partial prison sentence of 2 years and 9 months, one year of which was unconditional. Sandra receives a conditional prison sentence of 18 months. The public prosecutor's office appeals.

In the second trial, Sandra, who was 45 years old at the time of the crime, has to explain how the attack came about. The younger son asked her for help, crying: "He said that his colleague from the kindergarten, who was like part of our family, wanted to talk to me." The two children reported that the 87-year-old had assaulted them.

"Just show the asshole what's what"

Because the pensioner had only received a conditional prison sentence, the couple decided to take the law into their own hands. Marcel, who was 56 years old at the time, says they wanted to "teach the pensioner a lesson, make his life difficult": "Just show the asshole what's what."

The high court in Aarau did not want to follow the public prosecutor's office and recognize a serious assault or robbery. Nevertheless, it significantly increased the sentence of the lower court - partly because Marcel's previous convictions would prove "his impassivity towards the criminal and prison system".

The planned course of action - the couple bought adhesive tape and cable ties from the Landi - also showed "an alarming degree of cold-heartedness and unscrupulousness". The verdict: the high court increased Marcel's prison sentence to 3.5 years, which means he will definitely have to go to prison. He is also fined 1,800 francs and fined 1,200 francs.

Sandra is sentenced to an unconditional prison sentence of 2.5 years and must attend an outpatient program. According to the High Court, this indicates an unfavorable prognosis. A conditional or partial postponement of the sentence is therefore ruled out.