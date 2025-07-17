The customs officers reported the man - now he wins in court. sda

A man from the canton of Aargau affixed his fallen-off vignette with adhesive strips. He has now won a resulting legal dispute before the Federal Court.

The Federal Supreme Court has overturned the conviction of a motorist from Aargau who reaffixed his detached vignette to the windshield with adhesive tape. The case goes back to the Aargau High Court. This court must examine whether the motorist can invoke a legal or factual error.

The complainant had reattached the vignette with a double-sided adhesive film after it had become detached from the windshield. It soon fell off again. This time, he affixed it with a "permanent adhesive", according to a ruling published by the Federal Supreme Court on Thursday.

In mid-December 2022, the man was stopped at customs in Rheinfelden AG. The customs officers found that the sticker could be easily removed and reported the man. The Aargau High Court sentenced him to a conditional fine of 20 daily rates and a fine of CHF 300 for counterfeiting official stamps.

Intent required

The Federal Supreme Court upheld the man's appeal and referred the case back to the lower court. The latter must examine whether the accused was in a so-called legal or factual error. For a conviction in this context, there must be intent.

The Federal Supreme Court points out that the vignette must be affixed directly to the vehicle before using a highway and may not be transferred to another vehicle afterwards. Furthermore, it is no longer valid if it has been detached from the vehicle after being affixed.

In this case, the question arises as to whether the driver acted intentionally and in full awareness of the illegality of his actions. The Aargau High Court left this question unanswered. (Judgement 6B_863/2023 of 25.6.2025