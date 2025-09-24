Viktor Giacobbo describes in an interview how Ueli Maurer reacted to his parodies. SRF

Viktor Giacobbo spoke about the political pressure on satirists in the USA on SRF's "Tagesgespräch" program. He drew comparisons with Switzerland and at the same time criticized structures at SRF.

Petar Marjanović

He said he did not recognize such restrictions in Switzerland, politicians could react to satire and mentioned Ueli Maurer as an example.

On the other hand, he criticized SRF bosses who interfered in "artistic-formal issues" - and not only there, as he emphasized to blue News. Show more

Satirist Viktor Giacobbo (73) discussed the handling of political satire on SRF's "Tagesgespräch" on Monday. The occasion was the brief cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel's US late-night show:

TV channel ABC stopped the format for a week. The US comedian had previously suggested in a program that the murderer of Charlie Kirk may have been part of the US president's so-called MAGA movement ("Make America Great Again").

Kimmel was back on Tuesday. Even before the comeback was announced, Giacobbo expressed his horror at this censorship intervention. "It's not about a comedy show, it's about politics. It's political pressure that's going on there," he said. In addition to politics, religious forces also play a role in the USA, as was evident at the funeral service for Kirk, for example.

Ueli Maurer could not watch parodies

Viktor Giacobbo also drew a comparison with Switzerland: he did not recognize such restrictions here. Politicians have the opportunity to react to satire - Ueli Maurer, for example, once openly told him that he doesn't watch his parodies because they hit him too hard. Giacobbo saw this as an honest attitude.

Viktor Giacobbo played media entrepreneur Roger Schawinski during a Circus Knie tour in 2019. Image: Keystone

The conversation became interesting when he described his experiences with SRF. In the 1990s, Roger Schawinski was "persona non grata" at the broadcaster. Giacobbo fought against this and was finally able to invite him after all.

Today, he sees the problem less in individuals than in structures, as he says when asked about a possible comeback: "It's difficult at SRF because, unfortunately, the bosses in charge still decide what a satirist can and cannot do."

Viktor Giacobbo emphasized on air that it was important to him that the "bosses hear that" (see video).

SRF rejects the accusation

Viktor Giacobbo told blue News that he was not concerned with "either political or journalistic directives".

Instead, his superiors interfered with "artistic and formal questions". Specifically: "Who is commissioned to independently create a program? And who determines the form and content of the comedy? Incidentally, it is not only at SRF that bosses intervene."

SRF rejects the accusation that satirists have to adhere to direct instructions from SRF management:

The journalistic guidelines expressly include satire as an art form and as a "desirable means of entertainment and democratic debate". Satirists decide together with the editorial teams which content they implement and how.

