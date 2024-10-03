A truck from Poland takes the first Bernese streetcar out of the country for the Ukrainian city of Lviv. Keystone

Bern hands over eleven streetcars to the Ukrainian city of Lviv. The village fountain in Erlinsbach SO had to be moved so that the truck with the first Bernese streetcar could pass.

The Bern transport company Bernmobil is giving the Ukrainian city of Lviv several "Vevey" model streetcars.

Each tram-train will be transported to Ukraine as a 40-meter-long special transport by truck.

In order for the special transport to pass through Erlinsbach SO, the village fountain had to be moved aside with a crane. Show more

The transport company of the city of Bern delivers eleven "Vevey" streetcars to the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. The first transport of a Bernese streetcar rolled through the cantons of Solothurn and Aargau to the German border in Rheinfelden on Tuesday.

There was a delay in the village center of Erlinsbach SO because the village fountain was in the way, as the regional broadcaster TeleM1 first reported. In order to allow the 40-metre-long special transport to pass, the six-tonne basin of the village fountain was lifted to the side with a crane in consultation with the municipal authorities. Another streetcar passed through the cleared area without any problems.

"The fountain will remain at the edge of the village square until around the end of January," said Beat Baumann, head of administration in Erlinsbach SO, when asked by the Keystone-SDA news agency. The fountain was last removed in 2016 for a long-term planned, 60-metre-long exceptional transport.

Seco organizes and finances streetcar transport

Before it was reinstalled at the traffic circle on the village square, the fountain was prepared in such a way that it could be removed with a crane in the future, Baumann said. Like the townscape of Erlinsbach SO, the village fountain is also a listed building.

The "Vevey" streetcars from Bern, together with streetcars from Zurich, are to be used in Ukraine for another ten to twelve years, according to reports. Zurich has already delivered 28 streetcars to Vinnytsa and intends to hand over a total of 67 streetcars to Ukraine. The transport to the war-torn country is being organized and financed by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco).

For the municipality of Erlinsbach SO, Baumann said, it was bearable that the village fountain would have to make way temporarily. It is more important that the special transports can pass through unhindered and that there are no major traffic disruptions.

