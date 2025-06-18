The Aargau cantonal police are investigating a collision. Symbolbild: Keystone

Last week in Bremgarten AG, a BMW and a red vintage car were involved in a grazing collision. The Buick involved drove on without stopping. The police are looking for witnesses.

Dominik Müller

A 48-year-old man was driving his gray BMW on Badenerstrasse from Bremgarten AG in the direction of Eggenwil shortly after 7:20 p.m. last Thursday. A red Buick Century came towards him there, as the Aargau cantonal police reported in a press release on Wednesday.

The car from the 1970s swerved into the oncoming lane. The two vehicles collided at the side mirror. The driver of the red classic car continued driving without paying attention to the accident or contacting the police later.

The BMW driver was slightly injured by flying parts. The vehicle sustained material damage.

According to initial findings, another vehicle was driving behind the Buick, the driver of which may have observed the accident. The Aargau cantonal police have started an investigation and are looking for witnesses.