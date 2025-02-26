On Tuesday, several top officials in Viola Amherd's department handed in their resignations. This information was leaked to the public, which angered Amherd.
The news caused such a stir that Amherd attended a meeting of the National Council's Security Committee. There she expressed her displeasure at the indiscretion.
However, she did not want to give media representatives in the Federal Palace the opportunity to comment.
An unusual escape route
To escape the journalists in the parliament building, Amherd used an emergency exit in the men's toilet. This was reported by "Tagesschau".
This route is well-known among politicians and has been used by others in the past. The exit is located near the Commission room and offers a discreet way to leave the building.
The secret exit has already been used by other high-ranking personalities. Former head of the secret service Markus Seiler is said to have used this route to disappear unnoticed after a hearing on the data theft affair. Federal Prosecutor Michael Lauber also tried to enter the Federal Parliament this way in 2019, but was discovered by a journalist.
