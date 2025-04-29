The harsh tone is not only prevalent among children. It is also directed at teachers or even comes from parents. Picture: sda

Insulted, threatened, sometimes even attacked: The tone at schools is becoming harsher - even in Switzerland. Teachers are raising the alarm, parents are intervening more and more aggressively.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to suspicious statistics and studies, violence is on the rise in German and Swiss schools.

Two out of three teachers experience psychological or even physical attacks.

Parents in particular are often conspicuous for their threats and assaults.

Teachers are finally calling for clear rules and more protection. Show more

At the weekend and on Monday morning, several German media outlets sounded the alarm. Under headlines such as "Children out of control", they reported on the rising number of crimes at schools. It must be emphasized: The figures are initially based on suspected cases - not all of them are later confirmed by the courts.

However, it is undisputed that teachers in Switzerland are also increasingly worried about their classrooms. One cause for concern is the violence study conducted by the Swiss Federation of Teachers (LCH) two years ago, which for the first time comprehensively investigated the problem of violence in schools.

The results of the survey showed that two out of three teachers have experienced psychological or physical violence. They are particularly frequently affected by psychological violence such as insults, threats or intimidation.

TikTok trends and overstretched schools

Recent incidents show that violence is by no means just a statistical phenomenon. In Muttenz BL, for example, a pupil left an amok threat in a school toilet - apparently inspired by a dangerous TikTok trend. There have also been worrying incidents in Chur and Zurich recently. In Zurich-Schwamendingen, a man was found seriously injured on school grounds. In a school in Bern, toilet doors even had to be dismantled due to repeated incidents of violence and vandalism.

"The latest incidents confirm the need for increased prevention and protection measures," Beat Schwendimann, Head of Education at LCH, told blue News. Teachers are countering the growing violence with clear rules of conduct, trust-based work with pupils and close cooperation with school psychologists and school social workers.

But these measures alone are not enough. Schwendimann demands: "We need cantonally coordinated packages of measures and better access to resources for schools."

No question of gender or nationality

What is particularly worrying is that violence does not only come from pupils. As the LCH study shows, 36 percent of assaults come from parents. The case of a physical altercation between a couple of parents and a teacher at the Kirchberg BE school clearly shows how much the inhibition thresholds have fallen.

"Teachers have lost authority in society as a whole," says primary school teacher and member of parliament Manuel C. Widmer to theBerner Zeitungnewspaper. According to Widmer, the problem is particularly exacerbated when it comes to the question of transferring to secondary school: "Some parents don't accept the performance assessment and want to realize themselves in their children."

He therefore cannot confirm that the harsh tone comes primarily from boys or foreigners: "My experience is that it is primarily a question of how people treat each other at home."

Parents are also sounding the alarm. In Lachen SZ, the situation at an elementary school escalated to such an extent that parents contacted the cantonal office for elementary school directly. School president Daniel Heinrich admitted to "March24": "Of course there is a need for action."

The challenge is clear: violence-free schools are no longer a matter of course. For Beat Schwendimann, one thing is certain: "Violence can affect any teacher." The LCH is therefore planning to repeat the violence study in 2028 in order to better document developments and take targeted countermeasures.