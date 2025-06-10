In many cantons, the number of consultations with victim support services reached a new high (symbolic image). sda

In 2024, more people sought help after a crime than ever before. Women, often victims of domestic or sexualized violence, are particularly affected.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you In 2024, more than 51,000 people in Switzerland sought help after a crime - more than ever before.

This often involves domestic or sexualized violence.

Counselling centers warn of more and more femicides. Show more

In Switzerland, more people sought help after a crime in 2024 than ever before. According to the Federal Statistical Office, the victim support centers provided over 51,500 consultations - five percent more than in the previous year. This is a sad record since the survey began in 2000.

The worrying thing about the latest statistics is that it was mostly women who sought help, often because of violence by men they knew. In almost four out of ten cases, the perpetrator was a partner or ex-partner. Particularly alarming: children and young people were also affected - 18 percent of those seeking advice were minors.

Violence, threats and sexual assault were among the most common reasons for seeking advice. Almost half of the cases involved bodily harm. In many cases, the victims suffered from several crimes at the same time.

Often due to domestic or sexualized violence

Legal or psychological help was offered in the most frequent cases. In almost 9,000 cases, people seeking help also needed protection and accommodation. 2024 was also a strong year financially for victim support. The cantons paid out over CHF 6.5 million in compensation and reparations - 8.5% more than in the previous year. Around 1,100 applications were submitted, over two thirds of which were approved.

The cantons are feeling the effects strongly, as the two cantons of Basel show by way of example: in 2024, an average of 12 new cases were recorded there every day - a total of 3074, which is 18% more than in the previous year. Women are particularly frequently affected: Around 70 percent of those seeking advice were female. Six women a day sought help for domestic or sexualized violence.

Almost one femicide per week

The increased demand pushed the advice center to its limits. In 2024, the two Basel authorities provided additional funding of half a million francs to make up for the deficit. This made it possible to create 120 additional full-time positions to relieve the heavily burdened staff. "We have to make sure that we don't burn out," Beat John, Managing Director of Opferhilfe beider Basel, is quoted as saying by "BZ Basel".

Since the beginning of 2025, Opferhilfe beider Basel has been observing another trend with concern: the number of femicides appears to be increasing. "We used to talk about one femicide every two weeks in Switzerland - now it's almost one a week," says John. There was also a fatal case in the region at the beginning of the year: a man shot his wife dead with four shots.

Why do we talk about sexualized violence and no longer sexual violence? Sexualized violence refers to sexual acts without consent and includes, for example, rape, coercion and child abuse.

The term emphasizes the exercise of power behind the act - the focus is not on sexual pleasure, but on control and overstepping boundaries. Show more

Video from the department