Lake Oeschinen is a popular excursion destination and photo subject. KEYSTONE

From May 2025, advance online reservations will be possible for the gondola lift to Lake Oeschinen. This measure is intended to regulate the number of visitors and protect nature.

Lake Oeschinen in the Bernese Oberland is a popular destination for tourists and a frequent motif on Instagram. With almost 140,000 mentions of the hashtag #oeschinensee, the place attracts many visitors, which leads to overflowing garbage bins and unhappy locals.

To counteract this, a new system will be introduced from May 2025, reports SRF: visitors will have to book their gondola lift tickets online in advance for a specific time slot. This measure should help to better distribute the crowds and reduce waiting times.

Christoph Wandfluh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kandersteg-Oeschinensee gondola lift, explains that booking is not compulsory, but offers the advantage of having a secure seat. He emphasizes that the aim is not to restrict access, but to manage the flow of visitors and protect nature. Lake Oeschinen is part of the Unesco World Heritage Site and it is important to preserve the environment.

Rangers are not enough

To make visitors aware of the mountain's special features, rangers have been on duty for four years, providing information on the rules of conduct on site. There is also a social media program designed to raise awareness among visitors before their excursion. Wandfluh emphasizes that many visitors are not sufficiently prepared and underestimate the dangers in the mountains.

A tragic example of the risks is an incident on 9 May 2024, when many hikers were on a closed route despite warnings of wet snow avalanches. An avalanche triggered a rockfall in which four people were injured and one man died. 62 people had to be evacuated by helicopter.

Such incidents highlight the need to better inform and prepare visitors. Those responsible hope that the new measures will help to preserve Lake Oeschinen as a natural paradise and offer visitors a safe and enjoyable experience. Social media play a central role in this.

