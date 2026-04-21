Federal Councillor Beat Jans campaigned for the e-ID last year. It should come this year. Keystone/Anthony Anex

The E-ID vote remains valid. The Federal Supreme Court did not accept some of the appeals and dismissed the rest. The irregularities found were not serious enough.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Federal Supreme Court rejects most of the appeals against the e-ID vote, partly on formal grounds.

The judges disagreed on missed deadlines and the question of when these start to run.

According to the court, late notification of contributions from media companies is not sufficient to annul the vote. Show more

In a public hearing, the Federal Supreme Court rejected the appeals against the referendum vote on the e-ID. Some of the appeals were not considered due to a missed deadline.

The question of whether all six appeals were submitted on time was one of the points on which opinions differed widely. Two judges were of the opinion that the deadline for submitting the voting rights appeal did not begin with the publication of the Swisscom grant on the platform of the Federal Finance Commission (FFC).

In their opinion, "nobody knows this page". However, the majority insisted, which is why this appeal was not upheld.

This left only the non-monetary contributions of around CHF 163,000 from the publishers Ringier and TX Group, about which information was provided too late. However, the late information is not serious enough to invalidate a vote, as the complainants had requested.

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