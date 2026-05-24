Switzerland votes on June 14, 2026. KEYSTONE

Switzerland will decide on several important votes. Many citizens are guided by the parties' slogans. This overview of the current votes shows where the SVP, FDP, SP and the Greens stand on the proposals and what recommendations they are making.

Petar Marjanović

On June 14, 2026, Switzerland will vote on two proposals at federal level. The focus is on the initiative against a "10 million Switzerland" and the amendment to the Civilian Service Act - both of which are likely to cause controversial debates during the referendum campaign.

When forming their opinion, many voters are guided by the slogans of those parties with which they agree politically. blue News shows which recommendations the parties are making - and explains what the two proposals are about.

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