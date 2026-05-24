Party positions on the ballotVote on June 14, 2026: How the SVP, SP, FDP and center are voting
Petar Marjanović
24.5.2026
Switzerland will decide on several important votes. Many citizens are guided by the parties' slogans. This overview of the current votes shows where the SVP, FDP, SP and the Greens stand on the proposals and what recommendations they are making.
When forming their opinion, many voters are guided by the slogans of those parties with which they agree politically. blue News shows which recommendations the parties are making - and explains what the two proposals are about.
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