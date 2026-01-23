Basel-Stadt is writing Swiss democratic history. For the first time, those entitled to vote no longer form the majority of the population. Political scientists see this as a development that could also affect other cantons in the future.

For the first time, voters are outnumbered in a canton.

The first canton Voters are now in the minority in Basel-Stadt

No time? blue News summarizes for you Basel-Stadt is the first Swiss canton in which less than half of the population is entitled to vote.

More than 50 percent of residents are unable to vote, partly due to a lack of Swiss citizenship or their age.

Political scientists see this as a challenge for the democratic legitimacy of political decisions and are discussing various reform approaches.

In the canton of Basel-Stadt, the population structure has changed so much that, for the first time, voters no longer form the majority. As SRF reports, 50.3 percent of the approximately 211,000 inhabitants are now not entitled to vote.

This group includes people without a Swiss passport, minors, people under guardianship and weekly residents. This makes Basel-Stadt the first canton in Switzerland in which those with a say in politics have become a minority.

For political scientist Eva Gschwind, this development raises fundamental questions. She explains to SRF that a democracy is dependent on involving as broad a section of the population as possible.

If more and more people are affected by political decisions without being able to have a say, politics loses some of its orientation. As a result, the government and parliament could increasingly find themselves "flying blind".

Interestingly, the canton of Geneva has an even higher proportion of foreigners (42%) than Basel-Stadt (39%). Nevertheless, voters there still form the majority.

The reason for this lies in the approximately 35,000 Swiss abroad who can still vote in referendums and elections.

What solutions are being discussed?

This development is giving rise to new discussions about political participation. One possibility would be to lower the voting age to 16. This would give several thousand more young people in Basel the right to vote. A proposal to this effect has been on the table again since the fall of 2025.

A communal or cantonal right to vote for foreigners is also being discussed, as already exists to some extent in the cantons of Jura and Neuchâtel.

In addition, the authorities are focusing on simplified naturalization. Basel-Stadt has significantly reduced the fees for naturalization procedures in recent years.

A foretaste of the future?

Gschwind believes that Basel may be a harbinger of a development that could affect the whole of Switzerland in the long term. Population growth today is largely driven by immigration. This increasingly raises the question of how political co-determination should be organized in the future.

A low voter turnout is not an argument against expanding political rights. "There is a big difference between not being allowed to vote and not wanting to vote," says the political scientist.