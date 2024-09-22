2.09 pm

The SP regrets the no to the biodiversity initiative in Sunday's vote. Major public investment is needed to counter species extinction and climate change. The biodiversity initiative would have enabled important progress to be made in the protection of plant and animal species, the SP regretted in a communiqué. "We are faced with the challenge that biodiversity is decreasing year after year and extreme weather events are increasing", SP Co-President and National Councillor Cédric Wermuth (AG) was quoted as saying.

The FDP, on the other hand, was pleased with the rejection of the "extreme" initiative. The electorate had seen through the issue. Biodiversity was also a concern for the FDP. However, the initiative would have missed the target. It would have prevented the development of mountain areas and made building more expensive. In order to preserve biodiversity, quality rather than quantity was needed. The party also trusts in the personal responsibility of those involved.