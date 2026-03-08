In the canton of Aargau it's about speed cameras, in Zurich it's likely to be about Perparim Avdili. Keystone, Bildmontage blue News

In nine cantons, substantive votes are on the agenda today. In Aargau it's about speed cameras and a cut in social welfare, in Ticino it's about the fight against wage dumping. Uri is deciding on severance pay for members of government who are not re-elected.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Voters in several cantons are deciding on proposals on social welfare, minimum wage, transport and energy.

In Aargau, the issues at stake include a permit requirement for stationary speed cameras and cuts to social welfare.

Other votes concern family allowances, public transport funding, solar obligations, road construction and wage dumping.

Winterthur elects new municipal government Winterthur is also seeing a change of personnel in the city government. Mayor Michael Künzle is stepping down, as is GLP city councillor Katrin Cometta. Five existing members are running again, while several new candidates are trying to join the seven-member executive.

Replacement election in Vaud and important city elections in Zurich In the canton of Vaud, a seat in the cantonal government will be filled after SP councillor Rebecca Ruiz steps down for health reasons. The SP is sending former National Councillor Roger Nordmann into the race, while the conservative alliance is supporting SVP politician Jean-François Thuillard. At the same time, important city elections are taking place in Zurich: The current mayor, Corine Mauch, is not running again and the favorite to succeed her is SP city councillor Raphael Golta.

Government and parliamentary elections in Obwalden and Nidwalden In the canton of Obwalden, six candidates are running for five seats on the cantonal government. The cantonal council is also being re-elected at the same time, with a particular focus on the future of smaller parties such as the GLP and CSP in parliament. In the neighboring canton of Nidwalden, the government has already been determined in a silent election. The elections for the cantonal council in particular promise to be exciting, with several parties battling for strength.

By-election in Appenzell Ausserrhoden - SVP and FDP fight for National Council seat In the canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden, a seat in the National Council will be filled. The by-election became necessary after the previous SVP National Councillor David Zuberbühler resigned in December after ten years. Businessman Edgar Bischof is standing for the SVP, while the FDP wants to win back the seat with lawyer Jennifer Abderhalden.

Difficult decisions in St. Gallen, Geneva and Ticino In the canton of St. Gallen, citizens will vote on the sale of the Wil West development area to the canton of Thurgau and on a new highway connection for Rorschach - both projects are politically controversial. In Geneva, the issue is an exception to the minimum wage for students during the semester break. In Ticino, voters will decide on an initiative against wage dumping which, among other things, calls for more checks and additional staff for the labor inspectorate.

Solar obligation, road project and tax deductions for health insurance companies In Uri, voters will decide on an initiative to abolish severance pay for members of the government and on a relaxation of the solar obligation. In Lucerne, a loan of almost CHF 38 million for the expansion of the road to the Flühli-Sörenberg vacation region is up for debate. In the canton of Basel-Landschaft, an SVP initiative is calling for compulsory health insurance premiums to be fully deductible from taxes; other proposals concern 30 km/h speed limits and a solar obligation for new buildings.

Solothurn and Schaffhausen: family allowances, police base and public transport funding In the canton of Solothurn, several proposals are being put to the vote, including a slight increase in family allowances and the construction of a new cantonal police base in Oensingen. There are also changes to the Social Welfare Act, some of which will see the municipalities assume costs instead of the canton. In the canton of Schaffhausen, citizens will vote on whether the canton should contribute more to the financing of public transport in future.

Aargau votes on speed cameras and welfare cuts In the canton of Aargau, voters will decide on two initiatives from young parties. The Young FDP demands stricter rules for stationary and semi-stationary speed and red light monitoring systems. The Young SVP, on the other hand, is calling for the basic requirement for social welfare to be reduced by at least five percent if those affected have been receiving support for more than two years.

In addition to the national votes, several regional proposals are also up for decision in various cantons. The topics range from traffic monitoring and social welfare to energy policy and infrastructure projects.

