In the Basel region, conservative parties are calling for stricter rules for 30 km/h on main roads - but their voting posters are now slowing down traffic themselves. (symbolic image) KEYSTONE

In the canton of Baselland, voting posters with 30 km/h symbols are causing modern cars to slow down. Their assistance systems mistakenly recognize the images as real traffic signs.

Lea Oetiker

In the canton of Baselland, it is not only the discussion about a 30 km/h speed limit on main roads that is causing a stir, but also its unexpected side effect: the voting posters for the corresponding initiative are causing modern cars to slow down. This is reported by the "Basler Zeitung".

A few car owners have reported to the Basel police that driver assistance systems are interpreting the 30 km/h signs on the posters as real traffic signs. The TCS has also been made aware of this.

If cruise control is used, the cars then slow down automatically, for example on cantonal roads where a speed limit of 80 km/h is actually permitted. Vehicles that detect traffic signs using camera and image recognition software, such as Tesla models, are particularly affected.

"It's almost ironic, as we actually want to prevent slowing down with the initiative," says Birgit Kron, Head of Policy at TCS beider Basel, to the newspaper. The issue is taken seriously, she emphasizes: "Voting posters must not endanger road safety."

Responsibility remains with people

The Road Traffic Act already prohibits advertisements that could lead to confusion with official signals. According to the TCS, the symbols on the posters are only traced and clearly recognizable as advertising - but this apparently does not apply to cameras in modern cars.

For the Federal Roads Office (Astra), the responsibility clearly remains with people: Assistance systems should only support drivers, but not drive the car autonomously. No accidents due to misinterpretation have been reported to date. The police also speak of isolated reports and currently see no reason to ban such designs, but urge caution.

