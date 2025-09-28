2.14 pm

According to political scientist Lukas Golder, it will be difficult for the proponents of the e-ID law. "At the moment, I would assume that there is almost no chance of a Yes vote," said the researcher from the gfs.bern institute in an interview with SRF television shortly after 1.30 p.m. on Sunday.

However, he did not want to commit himself definitively. "It's tipped back and forth a few times now," said Golder. The third projection by gfs.bern still showed a Yes and a No vote share of 50 percent each. This is despite the fact that the statistical margin of error shrank to +/- 1 percentage point.

According to the political scientist, practically all non-urban cantons are likely to reject the proposal, with very few urban cantons voting in favor. "In the end, it will depend on the results in the big cities."

The pattern is reminiscent of votes in the Covid era, such as those on the pesticide initiative or the Covid-19 law, says Golder. These proposals also mobilized the rural population.