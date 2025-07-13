Travel while you sleep: If you want to try out a night train for the first time, ÖBB's Nightjets are the right place for you. Harald Eisenberger/ÖBB/dpa-tmn

The French company Newrest is looking for staff in Switzerland for the popular ÖBB night trains. The starting salary is only 3700 francs - gross.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Newrest is looking for up to 100 employees for the ÖBB night trains in Zurich. The basic wage is 3700 francs.

The union criticizes the low wages, but sees the CLA as a "basis for future negotiations". Show more

ÖBB night trains run daily from Zurich to Vienna, Berlin or Amsterdam. However, the train staff are not employed by ÖBB, but by the French catering group Newrest.

The latter is now also expanding in Switzerland and wants to hire up to 100 new employees in Zurich. Housekeeper stewards and stewardesses are among those being sought, as reported by theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

According to the job description, the tasks include looking after passengers, selling food and drinks as well as cleaning work in the sleeping, couchette and seating carriages. Checking tickets and providing information about the timetable are also part of the job. The work lasts several days, with rest periods during the journey.

Newrest does not require any special previous experience. However, applicants must be prepared to work nights, weekends and public holidays. German and English language skills and an impeccable reputation are required.

Wage is "not a luxury solution"

The starting salary is 3700 francs. Even with professional experience, the salary hardly increases. By comparison, the starting wage at the SBB catering company Elvetino is around 4,100 francs. According to the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper, employment law expert Roger Rudolph says that this wage is hardly enough to secure a livelihood in Zurich: "Minimum wages of less than 4,000 francs, even with several years of service, are certainly not a luxury solution."

More money is only available through sales commissions and bonuses, for example for Sunday work. Eight percent of the turnover on goods sold goes back to the staff.

Nevertheless, the collective labor agreement (CLA) that Newrest has concluded with the transport workers' union SEV provides for two additional rest days and up to seven weeks' vacation.

However, the union criticizes the low wages: "During the negotiations, we always suggested that the basic wage should be higher, but according to Newrest, this was not possible," SEV President Matthias Hartwich told the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper.