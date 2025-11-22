The carnival in Lucerne attracts thousands of people every year. Urs Flueeler/KEYSTONE/dpa

A member of the Monkey's carnival float in Lucerne was sentenced in 2025 for selling drinks without a permit. According to the regulations, only free distribution without a price is permitted.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Lucerne party group Monkey's was fined after Fasnacht 2025 for selling drinks without a permit.

Although carnival groups in Lucerne are allowed to serve drinks free of charge, sales are only permitted at authorized stands.

The organizers admit the violation and want to find a legal solution for the upcoming carnival. Show more

The carnival float of the party organization Monkey's on Europaplatz in Lucerne is often a topic of conversation. The Lucerne cantonal government recently confirmed that the Monkey's do not have to pay any fees for the use of public space - just like other carnival groups. During inspections during the 2024 carnival, no illegal serving of alcohol was detected. For 2025, however, the picture is different.

A penalty order obtained by theLuzerner Zeitungshows that a member of the Monkey's was convicted of serving drinks without a permit during the 2025 carnival from 27 February to 4 March. The fine amounts to several hundred francs.

During the fifth season of the year, Lucerne's city center is a hive of activity: Carnival floats pour out drinks, but are not allowed to sell them. In order to elegantly circumvent the ban on sales, groups often resort to patronage, with the money from which the elaborate costumes are financed.

Sale of alcohol prohibited without a permit

It is unclear how often similar penalty orders have been issued in recent years. Although the police in Lucerne keep statistics on offenses, there are no differentiated evaluations of individual events, as the newspaper continues.

The police cannot provide any details on the current case, as it has been closed and handed over to the public prosecutor's office. However, spokesperson Yanik Probst explained to the Luzerner Zeitung that the sale of alcohol and food is generally not permitted without a permit. The free distribution of drinks, on the other hand, is permitted as long as no active or passive request for payment is made - i.e. neither with price lists, donation boxes nor electronic payment options.

In Lucerne, only commercial stalls at certain locations such as Schwanenplatz are granted official permission to sell drinks on public property during the carnival, explains Stefan Geisseler, Co-Head of Urban Space and Events at the city, to the "Luzerner Zeitung". The Gwärb Lozärn association is responsible for coordination, and the police monitor compliance with the rules.

"We are looking for a solution"

According to information, the penalty order against the Monkey's is probably also based on the fact that the group quoted drink prices. Co-organizer Andrea Martellotta admitted to the newspaper that the rules were actually known. Nevertheless, they are still in a dilemma: on the one hand, the city does not issue a sales permit for Europaplatz, and on the other hand, they have to bear the costs of security, for example.

How things will continue at Fasnacht 2026 is still open. "We are looking for a solution, because many people are looking forward to our float again," says Martellotta.