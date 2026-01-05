Following the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the investigation into the causes is still feverish. A video from 2019 now shows that the fire hazard posed by foam on the ceiling was probably known long ago.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you A video from the 2019/2020 New Year's Eve party at Le Constellation bar suggests that the fire hazard posed by foam panels may have been known for a long time.

A regular customer of the bar films a scene in which a bar employee warns the guests of the fire hazard.

They had previously ordered bottles filled with sparklers, which may have caused the devastating fire on January 1. Show more

An explosive video from an earlier New Year's Eve party in the "Le Constellation" bar shows that the danger posed by the foam panels attached to the ceiling of the bar may have been known for a long time. These are at the center of the investigation into the cause of the devastating fire disaster on January 1, in which 40 people died and 119 were injured.

An employee warned guests of this very danger during New Year's Eve 2019/2020. This was reported by RTS, citing a video obtained by the broadcaster.

Regular guest films scene

As can be seen in the short recording, the man approached the guests during the party, who had just ordered bottles filled with sparklers.

The scene was filmed at the time and has now been published. It was recorded by a regular customer of the bar. She reports: "I remember that we were very close to the ceiling and that's exactly why the waiter made this comment: 'Watch out for the foam, watch out for the foam!

"I think he realized as an adult that there was possibly a danger," the woman adds.