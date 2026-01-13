Cyane P. (24) was the waitress with the helmet. Facebook

The young waitress who unintentionally started the fire also died in the devastating fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana - her family sees her as a victim of a lack of safety precautions.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 24-year-old waitress who probably started the fire also died in the fire at the Le Constellation bar in Crans-Montana.

She had attached spray candles to bottles of champagne, which ignited the highly flammable ceiling.

The operators knew her well and tried to save her.

Her family and lawyer say she was not to blame as she was not informed of the fire risk. Show more

The young waitress who is believed to have started the fire also died in the devastating fire on New Year's Eve in the Valais bar Le Constellation in Crans-Montana, reports theTages-Anzeigernewspaper.

Wearing a helmet, she was sitting on the shoulders of a colleague and serving bottles of champagne with spray candles attached to them. In doing so, she came too close to the highly flammable sound insulation on the ceiling - and presumably triggered the inferno that cost the lives of 40 people.

Citing interrogation reports, the Tages-Anzeiger newspaper writes that the couple who ran the restaurant, Jacques and Jessica Moretti, identified P. from photos. "She was like a daughter-in-law to us, like my little sister. She spent Christmas with us. I'm devastated," Jessica Moretti said, according to police documents.

"Tried to revive her for over an hour"

According to Jacques Moretti, he and a companion had tried to get into the bar via the main entrance after the fire broke out- to no avail. The smoke was too thick.

They only found a way in via a service door, which was locked from the inside. He couldn't say why. "We tried to resuscitate her for over an hour - until the emergency services told us it was too late," said Moretti.

Only now has it become clear beyond doubt that P. is the so-called "helmet woman" in the videos that were distributed worldwide. The most striking evidence was her extremely long, blonde hair - braided into a plait on New Year's Eve and sticking out of the back of her helmet.

The 24-year-old was the partner of a chef from another of the Morettis' restaurants, who was considered a close friend of the couple who ran the restaurant.

P. is said to have received no safety training

The lawyer for P.'s family toldBlick: "My clients have lost their daughter, their sister. A loved one was taken from them, a wonderful person." P. died in the prime of her life, "all her dreams were destroyed."

On the evening of December 31, P. was supposed to receive guests on the first floor, according to the family. "She was not meant to take over the table service," says Haenni. "Mrs. Jessica Moretti asked her to go down to the basement to help her colleagues." She was also there in the presence of the manager.

The lawyer told Blick that P. bore no responsibility. "It is very likely that the fire was caused by the large number of candles lit in the same place at the same time. However, the investigation will have to clarify this. In any case, the deaths of 40 people and more than a hundred injuries could have been avoided if safety standards had been observed."

Particularly tragic: "Cyane was never informed about the dangerous nature of the ceiling and received no safety training whatsoever," says Haenni. "She is undoubtedly a victim!"